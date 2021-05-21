Ernie Ball and John Petrucci Celebrate 20th Anniversary

“Humanity’s stories, traditions, customs, culture, and even our cellular makeup are passed down by genes—small bits of information that have withstood the test of time, which we wouldn’t exist without. From Miles Davis to Michael Brecker, Bill Evans to Brad Mehldau, so exists the art of jazz,” Gwizdala writes. “In each musician’s story, a common string connects the great artists of today directly back through each prior decade, all the way to the 1930s and before. These ‘genes’ have been bestowed through the generations—then molded, expanded upon, reshaped, newly expressed, and personalized by each legendary artist brave enough to carry them forth.”