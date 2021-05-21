newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ernie Ball and John Petrucci Celebrate 20th Anniversary

By PRESS RELEASE
premierguitar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErnie Ball Music Man and Signature Artist John Petrucci are proud to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the John Petrucci Signature Guitar. For over two decades the world-renowned Dream Theater guitarist has partnered and collaborated with Ernie Ball Music Man crafting some of the world's most forward-thinking and innovative signature instruments. To celebrate 20 years, Ernie Ball Music Man is offering a limited edition 20th Anniversary JP as well as a limited edition 20th Anniversary Majesty. Both are available now in either a 6 or 7 string version.

www.premierguitar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Ball
Person
John Petrucci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Documentary#Dream Theater#Honduran#Mahogany#Titan Blue#Enchanted Forest#Smoked Pearl#Honey Butter Burst#20th Anniversary Jp#20th Anniversary Majesty#Collection#Limited Edition#Ebony Fretboard#Creating Guitars#Success#Dating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicMusicRadar.com

John Petrucci: “I looked at it like a piano with more keys" – the prog icon talks 8-string guitar, Liquid Tension Experiment and the next Dream Theater album

Few guitarists have been keeping as busy over lockdown as John Petrucci – recording and releasing his first solo album in 15 years, Terminal Velocity, only to carry on through into Liquid Tension Experiment’s third full-length, materialising a staggering 22 years on from its predecessor. When MusicRadar connects with him, he’s still in the studio, this time finishing up sessions for Dream Theater’s upcoming fifteenth album. We have to ask him – does he ever take a second to breathe?
Rock Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Q&A: John Petrucci Talks Two Decades Between Liquid Tension Experiment Albums

Exclusive, Featured, Interview, Interviews American Progressive Metal, American Progressive Rock, Dream Theater, Inside Out Music, interview, Interviews, Liquid Tension Experiment, New York, New York City, Progressive Metal, progressive rock. Liquid Tension Experiment are back. Twenty-two years after Liquid Tension Experiment 2 shocked, impressed, and paved the way for what would...
Lifestylepremierguitar.com

Perks Exclusive Giveaway from Ernie Ball

You could win this Ernie Ball Volt Power Supply and All-new Add-on Accessories. With the Ernie Ball Volt Power Supply and Add-on Accessories, you can expand or build your perfect pedalboard power solution.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Ernie Ball Music Man reveals Joe Dart Signature Bass Collection

Ernie Ball Music Man has revealed a new Signature Bass collection for Vulfpeck's Joe Dart to expand on his original signature model. Two new bass guitar models join the funkateer's natural ash signature; a second full-scale in Black Velvet and a new Joe Dart Jr short scale in Olympic White. There will only be 50 examples of the latter available world-wide through Ernie Ball.
Drinkswhiskeyraiders.com

Legendary Guitarist John Petrucci is Ready to Rock the Whiskey World

Better known as one of the greatest guitar players of all time, John Petrucci has entered the whiskey scene making the coolest bourbon around. John Petrucci has collaborated with Iron Smoke Distillery. The pair created an extremely limited batch of straight bourbon whiskey called Rock the Barrel. Marrying his rocker roots to his passion for a great dram. Iron Smoke Distillery will release the bourbon on May 3rd, 2021.
Rock MusicNME

The Knife to livestream classic hometown show to mark 20th anniversary

The Knife have announced a new “audio-visual experience” to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band. The Swedish duo – comprising Karin and Olof Dreijer – released their self-titled debut album back in 2001, having dropped their first seven-inch single the previous year. After sharing a host of rare and...
Musicmassachusettsnewswire.com

Lucky Boys Confusion Rock Band Celebrates 20th Album Anniversary with Global Streaming Event Memorial Day Weekend 2021

CHICAGO, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — It’s been twenty years since Lucky Boys Confusion arrived on the global scene with their 2001 debut, “Throwing the Game.” During the TTG era, the hard-touring Chicago five-piece crisscrossed the U.S. innumerable times over, made their national television debut on the CBS Late Late Show, and even made a pit stop in Japan to play for their enthusiastic overseas fan base.
Musicmoderndrummer.com

Charlie Benante – “Silver Linings” Album Review 5/23/21

Charlie Benante, drummer of famed thrash metal group, Anthrax, has pushed the envelope of creativity and collaboration in a way that has brought a plethora of talented artists together for the making of this 14-track album entitled aptly “Silver Linings” culled from his collection of 2020 “Quarantine Jam” videos produced virtually, released on Megaforce Records.
Moviescomicmix.com

REVIEW: Shrek 20th Anniversary Edition

The best thing about Shrek when it debuted 20 (yikes!) years ago was that it brought a fresh take on traditional fairy tales and got a generation of children to understand that there were more ways to tell these classic stories than the Disney way. The humor here was contemporary and original while still respecting the lessons these were designed to convey.
MusicNo Treble

Janek Gwizdala Releases “Iconic Lines for Bass Guitar”

“Humanity’s stories, traditions, customs, culture, and even our cellular makeup are passed down by genes—small bits of information that have withstood the test of time, which we wouldn’t exist without. From Miles Davis to Michael Brecker, Bill Evans to Brad Mehldau, so exists the art of jazz,” Gwizdala writes. “In each musician’s story, a common string connects the great artists of today directly back through each prior decade, all the way to the 1930s and before. These ‘genes’ have been bestowed through the generations—then molded, expanded upon, reshaped, newly expressed, and personalized by each legendary artist brave enough to carry them forth.”
Musiccelebmix.com

Sugababes Announce Details of ‘One Touch’ 20th Anniversary Re-Release!

00’s pop legends the Sugababes have today (May 11th) delighted fans with the announcement they are to reissue their iconic debut album One Touch to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The remastered LP will feature rarities, along with brand new remixes of classic tracks from the likes of MNEK, Blood Orange...
Rock Musicthisisdig.com

Muse Announce 20th Anniversary Edition Of ‘Origin Of Symmetry’

Muse celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Origin Of Symmetry with the release of Origin Of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX on Warner Records. The new edition features remixed and remastered audio plus reimagined artwork and will be released on digital formats on 18 June, with two vinyl packages to follow on 9 July.
Movies/Film

‘Almost Famous’ Getting 4K Release and Incredible Soundtrack Rerelease for Belated 20th Anniversary

Cameron Crowe‘s Almost Famous is celebrating its 21st birthday this year, and Paramount is releasing a newly remastered 4K version of the film on home video this summer, which includes both the theatrical and the “bootleg” cuts along with new bonus content. That alone should be exciting to fans of the music-centric drama, but just wait until you get a look at the upcoming Almost Famous 20th anniversary limited edition box set of the soundtrack, which includes everything the most diehard Stillwater fan could possibly desire.