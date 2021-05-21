Ernie Ball and John Petrucci Celebrate 20th Anniversary
Ernie Ball Music Man and Signature Artist John Petrucci are proud to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the John Petrucci Signature Guitar. For over two decades the world-renowned Dream Theater guitarist has partnered and collaborated with Ernie Ball Music Man crafting some of the world's most forward-thinking and innovative signature instruments. To celebrate 20 years, Ernie Ball Music Man is offering a limited edition 20th Anniversary JP as well as a limited edition 20th Anniversary Majesty. Both are available now in either a 6 or 7 string version.www.premierguitar.com