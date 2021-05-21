newsbreak-logo
Agriculture

A Look at AAFC's Grains Stocks Forecast

By Cliff Jamieson
dtnpf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgriculture and Agri-Food Canada's May supply and demand estimates took into account the latest official estimates from Statistics Canada, including the March planting intentions based on producer surveys as well as the March 31 grain stocks report. As a result, the estimate for Canada's July 31 grain stocks (Aug. 31 for corn and soybeans) was revised lower overall to 9.755 million metric tons (mmt) for all principal field crops. This is down 31.3% from 2019-20 and according to Statistics Canada data, the lowest in eight years. When one considers the 2012-13 stocks for principal field crops are estimated only 30,000 metric tons (mt) lower at 9.725 mmt, current stocks are bordering on being the tightest seen in Statistics Canada data going back to the 1979-80 crop year.

