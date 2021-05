YFDAI (YF-DAI) has updated its 2021 roadmap on the heels of launching the SafeSwap Governance Token, SSGT. The launch of this token achieves a major goal set for Q2 of the year, and with more than half of the quarter still ahead, users can expect several changes for existing YFDAI products as well as additions to what YFDAI has to offer the DeFi community. The roadmap for Q3/Q4 identifies upgrades for YFDAI’s core product line of safety-centric ‘rug pull proof’ DeFi products, new products set to launch, and the foundations being laid for expansion into insurance further down the road.