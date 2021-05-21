newsbreak-logo
Pfizer Hits Deadlock With India Over Vaccine Indemnity Issue: Reuters

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and the Indian government are at loggerheads over a demand by the company for legal protection from any claims linked to the use of its COVID-19 vaccine, said Reuters citing two sources. What Happened: India has not given any manufacturer of a COVID-19 vaccine indemnity against...

