Lakers splitting secondary school into middle and high schools

Mrs. Kristen Kearney is the Teacher of the Year for Cartersville Primary School. Mrs. Kearney is in her 15th year of teaching, all at Cartersville City Schools. She began her career teaching fourth grade at Cartersville Elementary School for four years and then transferred to Cartersville Primary School where she has taught second grade for the past 10 years. She holds an undergraduate degree in Early Childhood Education from Kennesaw State University and a master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from American College of Education. From a very young age, Kristen knew that she wanted to be a teacher. In school, she noticed that she learned best from those teachers who went beyond the textbook and took the time to know their students. She has worked to model the success she saw in her own classroom experiences. She said, “I want my classroom to be a place where students are excited to come, where they feel safe, and where they feel loved. Creating this environment and building this relationship is the foundation that enables me to cultivate a love of learning and reach them where they are.” Incorporating strategies from Capturing Kids Hearts is one of the ways Kristen strives to build relationships with her students. She said, “Capturing Kids Hearts has made me a better teacher and a stronger leader. This initiative has changed our school for the better. Our focus is on what matters most: loving our kids first.”