Lakers splitting secondary school into middle and high schools

By Robert Creenan
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Laker School District is making some big organizational changes it hopes will benefit students in the upcoming school year. The district will be splitting its secondary school into a middle and high school, where grades six through eight will be in the middle school and nine through 12 in the high school. The decision was formally approved at this month’s Laker school board meeting after discussing options for a few months.

www.michigansthumb.com
