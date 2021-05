Todd Frazier’s major league career took a turn for the worst today when the Pittsburgh Pirates announced they had designated him for assignment after claiming OF Ben Gamel off waivers from the Cleveland Indians. The 35-year old from Toms River, a two-time All-Star has struggled since being called up from the Pirates alternate site in April although he did have two hits in Sunday's win over the Cubs. Prior to that Frazier was just 1-31 playing both first and third base and finishes his tenure in black and gold with an .086 batting average along with 4 RBI's and 3 runs scored.