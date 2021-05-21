newsbreak-logo
Law Enforcement

Video Shows Multiple Officers Restraining Man at Jail Before He Died. One Said ‘You Shouldn’t Be Able to Breathe, You Stupid Bastard.’

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Warning: this video footage may be disturbing to some. Newly released surveillance camera footage shows several police officers called to a Tennessee jail kneeling on the back of a 48-year-old father of five who repeatedly pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. One of the officers even said that he “shouldn’t be able to breathe” in the moments before the man died.

Law & Crime

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Lewisburg, TNsouthgatv.com

Law enforcement official told detainee who died that ‘you shouldn’t be able to breathe,’ lawsuit says

A federal lawsuit has been filed in Tennessee by the daughter of a man who died while in jail custody in May 2020, according to the complaint. In the complaint filed in October 2020 and amended in February 2021, Dominique Jennette alleges her father, William Jennette, 48, died as a result of “savage beating, suffocation” while in custody at the Marshall County Jail. She is seeking unspecified punitive damages.
Springfield, MAfox5ny.com

VIDEO: Police officers save infant who wasn't breathing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Police Department has released dramatic video footage from a body-worn camera showing officers responding to a 3-month-old boy who has stopped breathing. The boy's mother called 911 just before 11 a.m. on April 20 and performed CPR on the infant until police arrived. The bodycam...
Louisiana StatePosted by
BET

Police Told Ronald Greene’s Family He Died In Wreck, But Video Shows Officers Kicking, Tasing Him

After Ronald Greene died, Louisiana State Police claimed it was due to an auto accident. New video, however, shows a very different story. According to a preliminary report, Greene died after resisting and struggling with law enforcement after a chase ended in a crash in 2019. In body camera footage obtained by the Associated Press, Greene is heard pleading with officers and asking for their mercy.
Minoritiesrnbcincy.com

White Man Assaults A Police Officer And Lives To See His Court Date

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We recently came across a report that, to be honest, had the BAW crew scratching our heads a little in confusion. A 46-year-old Grande Prairie man was pulled over not once — not even twice! — but a whole three times before he was finally arrested. Oh, and he also pretty much clipped the arresting officer with his car after trying to pull off from the second highway stop. Peep the confusion yet?
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Citizens help officer restrain man resisting arrest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is thanking a group of people after the department says they helped an officer restrain an uncooperative man Wednesday morning. FPD says officers were dispatched early Wednesday morning to a report of a man who was driving recklessly and hit...