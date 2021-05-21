Video Shows Multiple Officers Restraining Man at Jail Before He Died. One Said ‘You Shouldn’t Be Able to Breathe, You Stupid Bastard.’
Warning: this video footage may be disturbing to some. Newly released surveillance camera footage shows several police officers called to a Tennessee jail kneeling on the back of a 48-year-old father of five who repeatedly pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. One of the officers even said that he “shouldn’t be able to breathe” in the moments before the man died.lawandcrime.com