Cameron Park, CA

Lotus businesses banking on the river … and each other

By Sherri Bergmann
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a small business owner wants to expand, it would be logical to choose a well-populated area and a location that offers prominent visibility. Brittney Newmarch, owner of Hair by Brittney, has chosen a different approach, moving her business from a popular Cameron Park salon that attracts customers from the busy surrounding areas to Lotus. This tiny foothills town nestled on the South Fork of the American River has a population of approximately 624.

www.mtdemocrat.com
