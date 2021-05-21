newsbreak-logo
Silverthorne, CO

Burger King closes in Silverthorne

By Jenna deJong
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Burger King in Silverthorne has officially closed. According to previous Vail Daily reporting, Robin Oldershaw owned the location with her husband, Bill. She recently released a statement that said Burger King requires a fee to renew the franchise for the next 20 years as well as a “huge financial investment to scrap and rebuild the store.” Oldershaw’s statement declared that the couple doesn’t own the property and couldn’t make the numbers work.

