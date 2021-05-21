newsbreak-logo
Bouquets to Art — Fine Arts Museum fundraiser blooms once more at de Young

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — The Bay Area’s beloved floral fundraiser, Bouquets to Art, returns this June for its 37th year with fresh summer blooms to seed new life into the de Young’s permanent collection. For one week only, June 8-13, more than 100 of the region’s most innovative and sought-after floral designers converge at the de Young to showcase dazzling works inspired by the museum’s paintings, sculptures, objects and architecture.

