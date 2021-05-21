Memorial Day ceremonies to again be virtual

The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is currently looking for dedicated, caring volunteers for the home delivered meal program. A volunteer generally works one day each week on an assigned route, delivering meals between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed in the following locations: Placerville, Diamond Springs and South Lake Tahoe. “If you enjoy helping others, your time would be greatly appreciated,” said Ruth Green, program coordinator for the Senior Nutrition Program. “Volunteers are often the brightest part of the day for older adults who may not have regular visitors.” To learn more about volunteering for the Senior Nutrition Program call (530) 621-6160. The Senior Nutrition Program is a service of the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency or visit edcgov.us/humanservices.