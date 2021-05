Ryan Matthews swept the 60-lap Truckin’ Thunder Virginia Racer Late Model division races Saturday at Dominion Raceway, making him the only winner in the class this season. Matthews picked up his fourth consecutive win on the season after edging Robert Bruce for the pole. He started sixth after the invert, but thanks to several cautions—one of which Mathews was almost involved in—he took the lead after 22 laps and drove away. Cameron Burke was second and Eddie Slagle third.