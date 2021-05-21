Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.