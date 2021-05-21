Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)
Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,304 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in LendingClub were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.