Webster Bank N. A. Sells 356 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 8.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Cboe Global Markets worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.