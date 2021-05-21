newsbreak-logo
Webster Bank N. A. Sells 356 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebster Bank N. A. reduced its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

