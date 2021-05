Aja Brunet, co-vice president of the El Dorado High School Key Club, was honored with the Placerville Kiwanis Student Service Leader of the Month award for April. Aja is a sophomore and has served in the Key Club for two years. During the Zoom presentation, she excitedly received the award with her dad by her side. “I just want to say thank you,” she said. “I love Kiwanis and the opportunities that you make possible for our club and members like me.”