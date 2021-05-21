Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)
Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com