Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,816 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $140,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.