Tags: — In light of the economic recovery potential of California's $100 billion budget surplus and the ambition of Governor Newsom's California Comeback plan,TPR shares this retrospective by Dan Rosenfeld on the legacy of former Governor Pete Wilson on urban revitalization of California cities the 1990's. Rosenfeld, who served in the Department of General Services at the time, outlines how Wilson mobilized the state's vast real estate resources to support deteriorating downtowns by consolidating state operations into central urban cores across California. Rosenfeld further highlights the benefits of building restoration and adaptive reuse for inspiring private investment & contributing to public rediscovery of urban living.