Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post $380,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.