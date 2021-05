May 23—The Middle East region's largest travel and tourism showcase, Arabian Travel Market (ATM), continues this week from Monday to Wednesday, with the highly anticipated ATM Virtual event. During the three-day showcase, which begins on May 24, those unable to attend the in-person event this year have the opportunity to view sessions recorded from the in-person event, as well as participate in a range of webinars, live conference sessions, roundtables, speed networking events, destination briefings, as well as make new connections in one-to-one meetings.