Open letter to the Board of Supervisors

Dear Sir, you need to provide your constituents on what your vote will be in the upcoming caucus vote to remove of Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position. Your response to this vote will determine whether you support truth, the rule of law and our constitution or you are fearful of a primary from your right. You owe us this transparency so that we may make an informed decision about your dedication to truth, the rule of law and the constitution or maintenance of your position as our representative.