newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Placerville, CA

Open letter to the Board of Supervisors

By Letters to the Editor
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an article of faith within the GOP that “guvmint” is inherently incompetent, if not evil. So, when they come to power, Republicans spare no effort to prove themselves right. Trump’s appointments were laced with people inimical to their agency’s goals. Rick Perry, who famously swore to abolish the Energy Department, was appointed Secretary of Energy. Bush II appointed the chief lobbyist for the lead industry to head the EPA. Nearly every major appointee, from Nixon to Trump, took office with the intention of cutting down the agency they led, if abolishing it outright.

www.mtdemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Placerville, CA
Government
City
Placerville, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Letter#Secretary#Republicans#The Board Of Supervisors#Gop#Guvmint#The Energy Department#The Veterans Commission#The Commission On Aging#The Proud Boys#Neo Nazi#Supervisor George Turnboo#Mr Turnboo#Ms Novacel#Trump Acolyte#Advice#Faith#Garon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
EPA
Related
Congress & Courtswinonapost.com

Open letter to Rep. Hagedorn

Dear Sir, you need to provide your constituents on what your vote will be in the upcoming caucus vote to remove of Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position. Your response to this vote will determine whether you support truth, the rule of law and our constitution or you are fearful of a primary from your right. You owe us this transparency so that we may make an informed decision about your dedication to truth, the rule of law and the constitution or maintenance of your position as our representative.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deseret News

What will unify the Republican Party? Probably the Democrats

A recent New York Times column wondered “Why Can’t The Republican Party Quit Trump?” It’s one of many opinion pieces written by those who long for the return of the pre-Trump Republican Party. Like many other such articles, this opinion piece wonders if the Republicans have become an “ideas-free party” that favors a fighting attitude over substantive policy concerns.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Top Republicans flock to Reagan Library to speak out on GOP's future

Some leading conservative voices, including a handful of potential 2024 Republican presidential contenders, will start flocking to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library this week to speak out on the critical questions concerning the future direction of the GOP. Kicking off the speaking series, which is titled "Time for Choosing," is...
Congress & CourtsTimes Union

Letter: Republicans have shown their hand

In reference to the recent news of the ouster of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., I only have this to say: The Republicans have shown what they are. They are nothing but a group of power-hungry men and women who are relying on a person who betrayed his country to help them regain power on Capitol Hill. Then, they can do what they do best: hinder the efforts of a Democratic president in making America step into the future just like they did during the Obama presidency.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

A judge in Georgia has approved a recount in Fulton County as part of a concerted effort by supporters of Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Brian Amero, a judge serving on Henry County Superior Court allowed the recount to go ahead on Friday.Around 147,000 votes will be recounted, a move initiated by a group of activists who will be paying for the audit to go ahead, and more information about it come imminently, Judge Amero said.Fulton County Commissioner Chairman Rob Potts condemned the move, calling it “outrageous”and claimed it did nothing but support the lie peddled...
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS News

GOP-dominated Arizona board of supervisors call for end to election audit

The Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday called for an end to the audit of the election results. The Republican-led Arizona state Senate has ordered a full hand recount and audit of the ballots and voting machines in Maricopa County, the state's most populous county, despite that it will not change the outcome of the presidential election.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Republicans Are 'Actively' Destroying Democracy, Says Former Pence Adviser

A former top adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence has said that Republicans are "actively" destroying democracy in the nation. In an appearance on The Reidout on MSBNC on Monday night, Olivia Troye told Joy Reid that Republican efforts to regain power show that Trumpism has "a hold of the country right now"—a prospect she described as "horrifying."
Congress & Courtsmanchesterinklink.com

Congressional Roundup: Kuster Gaza comment, HAVANA Act, Retirement Flexibility

It’s May 23, 2021. Here’s a roundup of recent updates from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation. Following U.S. Representative Chris Pappas’ (D-NH) statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH) also made a statement on Wednesday. “As the escalating violence between Israel and Hamas continues, it is imperative for...
Congress & CourtsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Wagner wrong for voting against Jan. 6 commission

Regarding the editorial “Cowardice, evasion and wishful thinking push GOP to oppose Jan. 6 commission” (Jan. 20): How have we sunk so low? My U.S. Representative, Ann Wagner, voted against establishing a bipartisan commission to look into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Thirty-five brave Republicans did their...
ElectionsPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Two Kristens and a Bob for Holy Cross board

The Holy Cross Energy board election is now. If you care about climate solutions and viable local economies, please vote for Kristen Bertuglia, Kristen Hartel, and Bob Gardner. This is one of our few opportunities to affect climate action directly by voting. I’ve worked with both Bob and Kristin Bertuglia,...
Energy Industryeenews.net

Glick on FERC cyber rules, climate and 'common decency'

Since taking the helm at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in January, Chairman Richard Glick has steered the independent agency toward addressing climate change in its decisions. Despite criticism from energy companies and some fellow commissioners, Glick, a Democrat, told E&E News he thinks the climate-aware approach could actually be...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden should think twice before destroying the Trump economic recovery

Former President Trump handed President Biden one of the greatest gifts any outgoing president can give an incoming one: a growing economy. As the United States emerged from the economic shutdown, President Trump presided over the fastest economic recovery from any crisis in American history. In a few short months, however, Biden’s ruinous policies are not only slowing the robust Trump recovery, but endangering it entirely.