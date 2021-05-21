Open letter to the Board of Supervisors
It’s an article of faith within the GOP that “guvmint” is inherently incompetent, if not evil. So, when they come to power, Republicans spare no effort to prove themselves right. Trump’s appointments were laced with people inimical to their agency’s goals. Rick Perry, who famously swore to abolish the Energy Department, was appointed Secretary of Energy. Bush II appointed the chief lobbyist for the lead industry to head the EPA. Nearly every major appointee, from Nixon to Trump, took office with the intention of cutting down the agency they led, if abolishing it outright.www.mtdemocrat.com