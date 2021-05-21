newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

GOP-led Texas Legislature wants to deny state work to firms that spurn gun industry

By Allie Morris
Dallas News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN — Major banks and tech firms could be barred from future contracts in Texas, under a Republican-led effort to punch back at companies that cut ties with the firearms industry. A bill nearing Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk would stop the state from inking contracts with businesses that refuse to...

www.dallasnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Birdwell
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurn#North Texas#Second Amendment#Blue States#Tax Law#New Texas Gun Law#State Law#Bill Of Rights#State Governments#Gop Led Texas Legislature#Texans#House#Republicans#The University Of Texas#Bank Of America#Citibank#Ar#Salesforce#The Senate State Affairs#Texas Lawmakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Sportshookem.com

Texas House approves NIL bill for athletes by overwhelming margin

The Texas House on Sunday overwhelmingly approved a Senate bill that would allow college athletes in the state to earn compensation for use of their name, image and likeness, paving the way for the legislation to reach the governor’s desk this week. The House approved by a 117-27 vote Senate...
Virginia Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Anti-Marijuana GOP Congressman Asks Virginia Governor To Veto Legalization Of ‘Gateway Drug’

A GOP congressman representing Virginia is urging the state’s governor to reject a bill to legalize marijuana that was sent to his desk last month. Freshman Rep. Bob Goodman (R-VA) argued that legalization is the wrong move, in part because he subscribes to the theory that cannabis is a “gateway” to other drugs and believes that federal law accurately classifies marijuana as a strictly controlled substance. “I write to you today to express my strong opposition to legalizing marijuana in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” he wrote to Gov. Ralph Northam (D), specifically citing the measure that was recently approved by the state House and Senate. “This legislation would undermine the rule of law. ” Goodman argued in the Thursday letter that “if marijuana is legalized, those who have been profiting from its sale in the current illegal drug trade will undoubtedly refocus and intensify their efforts in the sale and distribution of more dangerous drugs, as has happened in other states that have legalized cannabis for recreational use,” and this “is assuredly why a large majority of states have still not moved to legalize marijuana.” “Not only would efforts to legalize marijuana undermine the rule of law and federal law enforcement, it is also harmful to families. Legalizing recreational use of marijuana, even if limited to adults, will likely expose more children to drug use at young impressionable ages. Marijuana is often the ‘gateway’ drug, and its legalization will increase experimentation with it and other drugs. Surely, we can all agree that facilitating more Virginians trying and using addictive, behavior-altering, recreational drugs is not good for individuals or the Commonwealth as a whole.” The congressman—who previously raised controversy as a local policymaker by supporting resolutions declaring the U.S. Supreme Court’s legalization of same-sex marriage to be unlawful and urging the…
Miami, FL850wftl.com

Governor DeSantis new law that protects Floridians against Big Tech censorship

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law today while visiting Florida International University in Miami that provides protections to Floridians, state and elected officials against being de-platformed by Big Tech. The new law allows individual Floridians to sue any social media company for indiscriminately removing them from the...
Austin, TXKVUE

Texas House gives initial OK to sweeping legislation that seeks to fix power grid failures: Report

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House on Sunday gave preliminary approval to a sweeping bill aimed at shoring up the State’s electric supply system and infrastructure. Senate Bill 3 was created in response to statewide power outages in February amid deadly winter storms that plunged millions of Texans into cold and darkness for days, according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Louisiana lawmakers weigh how to spend newfound money

(The Center Square) – Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has proposed paying for a looming $400 million state obligation in cash, rather than borrowing the money. Lawmakers are able to consider the option now that they’re in the unfamiliar position of being relatively flush thanks to better-than-expected tax collections and federal aid. Raises for teachers and a spending increase for the state’s court system also are on the wish list.
Congress & CourtsLas Vegas Herald

House Democrats propose bill to close gun loopholes

House Democrats have submitted a bill they claim will close loopholes in U.S. gun laws, in an effort to prevent mass shootings. Among other points, the bill regulates "ghost guns" by requiring gun kits to include a serial number, and that those purchasing the kits must undergo background checks. Additionally,...
Utah Stateslenterprise.com

NFIB joins Utah in tax suit against administration

The Salt Lake City-based NFIB Small Business Legal Center has filed an amicus brief in support of Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes’ lawsuit against the federal government over provisions in the American Rescue Plan Act that currently leave in doubt whether states can lower their own taxes. The American Rescue...
Posted by
Fox News

Texas could become latest state to ban critical race theory in schools

The Texas Senate on Saturday passed a new version of a House bill that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, introduced the Senate version of HB 3979 Friday night. It passed around 2 a.m. Saturday with 18 Republicans in favor and all 13 Democrats opposed.