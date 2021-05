Timo Werner could not miss as he helped Chelsea into an all-English Champions League final after the Blues defeated Real Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. The under-fire Germany forward nodded in from a yard out as Chelsea lined up a meeting with Manchester City in Turkey later this month. It’s the third time in 14 seasons that two English clubs have contested Europe’s premier competition and Thomas Tuchel’s men deserved it. Despite Real dominating possession and the passing stats, Chelsea were much the more dangerous team and should have been out of sight in the second half. Werner’s first half header looked like it would be enough for Chelsea to progress before Mason Mount scored on 85 minutes to ease Chelsea’s nerves and send them through 3-1 on aggregate.