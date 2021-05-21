Exclusive Preview: Black Widow #7

Marvel Studios has released a new photo from Black Widow offering a new look at the film's villain, Taskmaster. Known for their "photographic reflexes," the Taskmaster can mimic the fighting styles of anyone they observe. They may be using that ability in this staredown with Natasha Romanoff. You can see the photo, revealed in USA Today's summer movie preview, below. Taskmaster's costume design in the film has been divisive among Marvel fans. In the Marvel Comics universe, Taskmaster's improbable costume design includes a mask/helmet that makes his head look like a skull, which is difficult to translate into live-action. Black Widow's costume designers went with a more practical design for Taskmaster's Marvel Cinematic Universe look, but some fans feel the villain looks too much like a simple biker or a Power Rangers villain.