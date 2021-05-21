Exclusive Preview: Black Widow #7
Natasha Romanoff never wanted a family, but the Black Widow's enemies had other ideas. For months, Natasha was brainwashed into believing that she was engaged to a man named James. The villains also used bioengineering to create Stevie, Natasha and James' infant son, just so that they could be taken away from her. However, Natasha got the last laugh. She successfully faked James and Stevie's deaths. The catch is that she can never see them again.