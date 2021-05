For Cowboys rookies like first round draft pick Micah Parsons, day one of rookie minicamp was a dream being realized. "It felt extraordinary to be out there with the guys I was drafted with," Parsons said. "I think this is a special class and I think this class is going to impact the team and we're going to keep getting better. I'm just super excited to be a part of this team. I think this team has a chance to do great things."