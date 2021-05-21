Codagenix and Univercells Ink Vaccine Collaboration Agreement
Codagenix, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing prophylactic vaccines and oncolytic virus therapies, and Univercells, signed a research collaboration agreement on an undisclosed, “high-priority” human vaccine target with global public health demand. The partnership will leverage Codagenix’s Synthetic Attenuated Virus Engineering (SAVE) platform for synthetic, live-attenuated virus vaccine development and Univercells’ viral vaccine process development and manufacturing capacity operated by Exothera, its CDMO.www.genengnews.com