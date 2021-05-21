Codagenix and Univercells Ink Vaccine Collaboration Agreement

Co-Author: Dr. Brad Crammond, Lead – Research & Insight, RMIT-Cisco Health Transformation Lab. At the beginning of 2020, as the world was only just learning of the existence of COVID-19, there existed no vaccine for anything that looked anything like a coronavirus. However close humanity had come to such a vaccine during the SARS outbreak in 2001, efforts had been shelved when traditional infectious disease control measures were sufficient to stop the disease spreading. Barely 12 months later, there are 7 vaccines approved for use and an additional 6 with limited approval. Most remarkably, there are another 82 candidates in human trials. While amazing, development of vaccines is not enough. It will take collaboration in vaccine administration to ensure those achievements are not in vain.