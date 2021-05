Country music star Garth Brooks will perform at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m., marking the first live music concert at the historic venue in 34 years. According to a news release from the Athletic Department, tickets will go on sale May 21 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets using the Ticketmaster website, app or phone number. No tickets will be available at the Ticketmaster outlets or Memorial Stadium box office.