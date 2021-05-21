newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘Harry Potter’ TV shows announced, will air on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, TBS

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCvk6_0a75iYxv00

If you can believe it, it has been almost 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe became the “boy who lived” and appeared in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The first film of the series came out on Nov. 16, 2001, and to celebrate, HBO Max Cartoon Network and TBS will have five nights of viewing all themed on “Harry Potter.”

One of the specials is a television show paying homage to the Potterverse that will challenge Potter fans on their knowledge of the Wizarding World, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The show will comprise four, one-hour challenges and viewers will be able to play along at home, Wizarding World, the official website of everything Harry Potter, said in a news release.

Casting is going on right now. More information can be found here.

There will also be a retrospective special.

The dates of the shows’ airings have not been released, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” grossed more than $1 billion globally and made Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint household names, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Author J.K. Rowling is not directly involved with the productions but her team has been collaborated with, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
35K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Emma Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbs#Television Shows#Tbs#Hbo Max Cartoon Network#The Wizarding World#Entertainment Weekly#Potter Fans#Everything Harry Potter#Author J K Rowling#Casting#Homage#Official Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Movies
Related
RestaurantsThrillist

A Harry Potter Butterbeer Bar Will Open in New York Next Month

Butterbeer is coming to New York next month. Harry Potter New York, the three-story mega shop for everything Harry Potter, is set to open on June 3, bringing the Wizarding World to Manhattan. The team behind the project, which was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020, has shared details about what it calls "New York's only Butterbeer Bar."
New York City, NYPosted by
Page Six

Harry Potter flagship store to open in NYC

Potterheads can practically taste the Butterbeer already. Author J.K. Rowling’s groundbreaking “Harry Potter” franchise has chosen a new home for their flagship store in New York City, Warner Bros. has announced. Opening this June, the three-story Flatiron space boasts over 20,00 square feet of shopping, activities and opportunities to make magic happen (particularly, the vanishing toy budget trick).
Milwaukee, WItmpresale.com

Harry Potter in Milwaukee, WI – presale code

The Harry Potter presale password has finally been posted: For a little while you can buy tickets before the public!!!. Seems to us like this is probably your best chance ever to see Harry Potter live in Milwaukee. Here is what we know about the Harry Potter show:. Presale. Start:...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For June

HBO Max has a ton of great material coming in June. In total, over 100 new titles are on their way to the platform throughout the course of next month. Subscribers can enjoy a lot of classic films pulled from Warner Bros.’ library, as well as a few must-see originals, including a couple of the studio’s next big movie releases.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Harry Potter Butterbeer Recipe

I’m so excited about this butterbeer recipe! The first time my family saw the characters of Harry Potter enjoying this tasty drink we knew we had to have it. Off to Universal Studios we went!. While I enjoy heading over to Universal Studios for some butterbeer with my family, not...
MusicGeekTyrant

Magical Piano Arrangement of HARRY POTTER Music “Hedwig’s Theme” and “Harry’s Wondrous World”

I’ve got an amazing video here from Peter Bence and in which he performs an incredible and magical piano arrangement of “Hedwig’s Theme” and “Harry’s Wondrous World” from the Harry Potter film series. He calls the video Harry Potter and the Impossible Piano, and when you listen to it, prepare to be blown away. It makes me wish I would have taken those piano lessons when I was a kid!
MoviesComing Soon!

Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill to Reprise Roles in Enola Holmes Sequel

Netflix has announced that Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher) will be reprising their roles as Enola and Sherlock Holmes in the newly announced sequel that is being developed and produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix after the streamer acquired the worldwide rights to the first feature from Legendary last year.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Batman Animated Series Set at HBO Max and Cartoon Network; Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves to Produce

A new Batman animated series has been ordered at HBO Max and Cartoon Network, with “Batman: The Animated Series” co-creator Bruce Timm attached as an executive producer. “Batman: Caped Crusader” will be executive produced by Timm along with J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves. It will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.
Moviesattractionsmagazine.com

Harry Potter New York bringing Butterbeer to the Big Apple for the first time ever

For the first time ever, starting June 3, witches and wizards visiting Harry Potter New York will be able to enjoy the taste of Butterbeer in New York’s only Butterbeer Bar. Upon entering the Butterbeer Bar, fans will be greeted by a giant cascade of glowing Butterbeer bottles, each featuring a collectible MinaLima label. Nearly 1,000 bottles will rise from the floor and “float” over the bar as the iconic beverage moves magically across the ceiling through copper pipes.