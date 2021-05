Since the delay of concerts and the slow roll back into “normal” life, musicians around the world have been releasing new music on a regular basis. Our favorite artists are no exception, some have exceeded our wildest expectations and even dropped multiple albums recently (ehem… we see you Eric Church!) Our release radars have been on point lately in Spotify and are giving us all the summer vibes! Long days and short nights are just around the corner and that means hot days on the lake, bbq’s with friends, bonfires, and dancing in the country. We’ve put together a few of our favorite new songs for you to add to your summer playlist! Every water day deserves those perfect party drinking songs, add these to your boat and river floating list- they’re guaranteed to make any warm sunny day turn into a hot moonlit night.