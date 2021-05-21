newsbreak-logo
Jefferson City, MO

New leaders chosen for Helias Catholic High School

By Katie Greathouse
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
Helias Catholic High School on July 22, 2020.

JEFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Dicoese of Jefferson City announced a new principal and a new president for Helias Catholic High School.

According to a news release, leaders appointed John Knight as president and Spencer Allen as principal, effective July 1. Knight has more than 30 years of experience in Catholic education, according to the release. He has been president of four high schools across four states. Allen has been principal of St. Joseph Cathedral School since 2007.

“We will benefit from the proven records of both Mr. Knight and Mr. Allen as Helias continues to strengthen its standards of excellence and Catholic identity,” Superintendent Erin Vader said. “I look forward to working with both of them.”

Kenya Fuemmeler, the current president and principal of Helias, announced in February that she was leaving to be principal of Boonville High School. Leaders appointed Fuemmeler as principal of Helias in 2015. She was appointed president and principal last year.

Partners in Mission worked with two committees to find her replacement. According to its website, the search firm is "focused exclusively on developing excellence in Catholic school advancement and leadership."

