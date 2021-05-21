Jersey born star of Ozark in new movie

Could we be gearing up for more Rey in a galaxy far, far away? That may be the case, if a new rumor floating around is to be believed. Indeed, this rumor suggests that Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, is in negotiations to reprise her role as the character in a future project. Whether or not we see Rey Skywalker in a post-The Rise of Skywalker world, or something else entirely, remains wholly unclear for the time being.