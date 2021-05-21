newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jersey born star of Ozark in new movie

By Jeff Deminski
Posted by 
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you know Ozark, then you know Charlie Tahan. He plays Wyatt Langmore on the Netflix hit drama. Yes, those Langmores. The very troubled family of ex-cons and criminals who live in trailers in the woods. Unlike most of the Langmores who are wholly despicable, and unlike Ruth who is despicable yet vulnerable, Charlie Tahan plays Wyatt as the underdog you find yourself rooting for. The kid who is better than his circumstances and just can't get out.

nj1015.com
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ1015 has the best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Tahan
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Glen Rock#Family Drama#Famous People#The Asbury Park Press#Ozark Fans#Famous Nj People#Woods#Native People#Vintage Photos#Humor#America#Trailers#Called Drunk Bus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesSioux City Journal

New Movies

'SPIRAL' (Rated R for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references and brief drug use) Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past.
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Hallmark Star Brant Daugherty Made His Own TV Christmas Movie WIth His Wife

The Hallmark Channel has so many familiar faces we love seeing season after season, but we always get excited when they start bringing in new stars. Brant Daugherty is one of the newest faces to appear on the feel-good network and so far, we love him! He's got the classic movie star good looks, seems like a genuinely nice guy, and appears to be an actual family man at home which makes him perfect for Hallmark fans to root for.
El Segundo, CAargonautnews.com

Movies Under the Stars

Rooftop Cinema Club returns to Santa Monica, debuts new venue in El Segundo. After a wildly successful run last winter, Rooftop Cinema Club (RCC) has returned to the Santa Monica Airport, announcing a new line-up of socially distanced movie screenings that will play every night of the week throughout May.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Young star of 'The Rifleman'- Johnny Crawford passes away

Washington [US], April 30 (ANI): Johnny Crawford, the first Mouseketeer who featured as the young son of the Civil War veteran depicted by Chuck Connors on the 1958-63 1958-63 ABC series 'The Rifleman', passed away on Thursday. He was 75. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2019, it was revealed...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Johnny Crawford, ‘The Rifleman’ Star, Dead at 75

Actor Johnny Crawford, known for playing Chuck Connors’ son in ABC series “The Rifleman” from 1958-63, has died. He was 75. “It is with great sadness and heaviness of heart that the Johnny Crawford Legacy team announce the passing of Johnny Crawford,” it was posted on the Johnny Crawford Legacy website. “He passed away peacefully this evening, April 29, 2021 with Charlotte, his wife, by his side.”
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Nation Boss: A Pandemic Star is Born

Jamaica’s rigid curfews and lockdowns have had some young persons at home bored and uninspired, but with every unexpected situation something ‘viral’ might be on the horizon. One such example is the story of Nation Boss, who posted a simple and informal freestyle video to his WhatsApp status update weeks...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Pulp Fiction stars reunite after 27 years for new action movie

Two of Hollywood's biggest icons – John Travolta and Bruce Willis – are set to star in Paradise City, a new action thriller from director Chuck Russell. This will mark Travolta and Willis' first outing together in 27 years, since Quentin Tarantino's 1994 hit Pulp Fiction. According to Deadline, Paradise City is described to be "Miami Vice but with bounty hunters instead of cops". Awesome.
MoviesMovieWeb

Is Daisy Ridley Returning as Rey Skywalker in a New Star Wars Movie?

Could we be gearing up for more Rey in a galaxy far, far away? That may be the case, if a new rumor floating around is to be believed. Indeed, this rumor suggests that Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, is in negotiations to reprise her role as the character in a future project. Whether or not we see Rey Skywalker in a post-The Rise of Skywalker world, or something else entirely, remains wholly unclear for the time being.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Rallying for Cooler to Star in New Movie

Dragon Ball Super has been living its best life with its manga, but things have been quiet on the anime's front. The series has been kept off the screen since Dragon Ball Super: Broly went live, but that will change before too long. It was announced this month that a new movie is in the works, and netizens are rallying for Cooler to star in the film.
MoviesCleveland Jewish News

Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish Star in a New, Very Jewish Movie

Two of our favorite Jewish comedians, Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish, are apparently BFFs. If that’s not kvell-worthy enough, the pair stars in a new, super-Jewish movie. That’s right — we’ll get to enjoy their incredible chemistry and comedic chops in a full-length feature film. Here Today is directed and...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams Rumored To Direct New Star Trek Movie

J.J. Abrams is one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, and his Bad Robot company have their fingers in more pies than ever thanks to the huge development deal the outfit signed with WarnerMedia back in 2019 that’s reportedly worth upwards of $250 million, but his career as a director so far has left a lot to be desired.
MinoritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

In The Heights Star On Creating New LGBT Connection For Lin-Manuel Miranda Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name thanks to his Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer winning work on Hamilton. But his first original Broadway musical In the Heights is coming to theaters and homes thanks to John M. Chu’s film adaptation. A number of changes were made for the movie, and actress Stephanie Beatriz has opened up about creating a new LGBT connection.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First teaser lands for Marvel and Game of Thrones stars' new movie

Game of Thrones' Lena Headey and a number of Marvel stars have teamed up for a new neon-drenched action thriller titled Gunpowder Milkshake, and it's got a new teaser out. Ahead of the full trailer's release on Tuesday (May 25), director Navot Papushado has shown off a little teaser focusing on the main character Sam, an assassin played by Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan.