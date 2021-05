Over the past couple of years, I have been doing a lot of fishing with a rig called the float and fly. It’s nothing new. I remember reading about this rig in In Fishermen magazine in the late 1990s. It’s basically a small hair jig, the “fly” suspended below a bobber. It’s fished very slow, with long pauses, and it is downright deadly at getting largemouth, smallmouth, pickerel, and trout to bite in cold water. There’s also a saltwater variation of this that’s been around even longer and has been used to catch the season’s first schoolie stripers for decades.