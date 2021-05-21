ARMY OF THE DEAD: The Ultimate Gamble
Over the course of the past nearly two decades, Zack Snyder has made quite the name for himself as a maximalist auteur who utilizes the cinematic art form to its fullest potential, taking original concepts and exploring them in brilliant ways while also building on the lore of characters from famous properties and crafting his own unique perception of their ideals and construction. His interpretation of the DC Comics universe (beginning with 2013’s Man of Steel and leading into 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the subsequent Justice League) is one of the most finely formulated trilogies in recent memory, an expansive magnum opus of truly heroic proportions.www.filminquiry.com