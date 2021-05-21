newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

ARMY OF THE DEAD: The Ultimate Gamble

filminquiry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of the past nearly two decades, Zack Snyder has made quite the name for himself as a maximalist auteur who utilizes the cinematic art form to its fullest potential, taking original concepts and exploring them in brilliant ways while also building on the lore of characters from famous properties and crafting his own unique perception of their ideals and construction. His interpretation of the DC Comics universe (beginning with 2013’s Man of Steel and leading into 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the subsequent Justice League) is one of the most finely formulated trilogies in recent memory, an expansive magnum opus of truly heroic proportions.

www.filminquiry.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate#Modern Man#Independent Films#Man Of Steel#Justice League#Watch Army#Superheroes#Wonders#Brilliant Ways#Universe#Zombie Slaying#Cinematographer#Awesome#Dawn Of Justice#Dc Comics#Morality#Originality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesComicBook

Army Of The Dead Cast Praise Director Zack Snyder

The cast of Army of the Dead has nothing but praise for their director Zack Snyder. The filmmaker who was previously at the helm of Man of Steel and Dawn of the Dead tapped a diverse roster of actors to play characters equipped with unique skill sets for a mission set in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas. While Snyder has a reputation for having a very clear vision for every shot of his films, let alone the over-arching stories of them all, there is much more to him on his films' sets. Army of the Dead stars Omari Hardwck, Matthis Schwieghöfer, and Nora Arnezeder spoke with ComicBook.com in exclusive interviews where each of them shared what it was about Snyder which stood out for them.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Army of the Dead’ First Reviews Call It ‘Gory and Glorious’

Critics are eating up Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which was described by The Hollywood Reporter as a “deliriously enjoyable return to zombie mayhem.” The Dave Bautista-led action flick opens in theaters in just a few short days, and then on Netflix a week later. Based on the first reviews, Snyder pulls the best elements from Dawn of the Dead, combining them with a modern zeitgeist to create a movie that has something for everyone.
Moviesbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘Army of the Dead’ is Just Zombie-Killing Fun

While the conversation around Aliens has been focused on his comic book movies, I remember Snyder for Dawn of the Dead (2003). Not only did the film stand as a critically and fan-loved remake of a classic, but it set the tone for 2000s zombie films and the rules by which they abide. Now, with Army of the Dead, a Netflix Original, Snyder is returning to the undead and is doing it with a neon-filled marketing campaign, a solid line-up of action leads, and a whole lot of blood.
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Arrived

17 years after the debut of Dawn of the Dead, director Zack Snyder finally makes his return to the zombie genre with Netflix's new heist thriller, Army of the Dead. Fans have been waiting anxiously to see how Snyder would follow up his time with DC, and what his comeback horror film would look like all these years later. The new film doesn't arrive on Netflix until May 21st, after a one week stint in select theaters, but the review embargo for Army of the Dead was lifted on Tuesday morning and critics all over the Internet published their thoughts.
MoviesGamespot

Review Roundup For Army Of The Dead

Zack Snyder's Justice League might have only hit streaming in March, but the director's next film is about to arrive. Army of the Dead is Snyder's long-in-development zombie heist movie, and it hits theaters in the US on Friday, May 14, with a Netflix release following on May 21. The...
MoviesGizmodo

Army of the Dead Turns-Pandemic Era Fears and Greed Into Bloodthirsty Monsters

At this late stage into the zombie movie/tv/book game, the question that comes to mind whenever a new project in the genre debuts is what it has to add to the larger canon of zombie lore that’s given us an entire taxonomy of fictional flesh-eating ghouls. Familiar as Army of the Dead’s constituent parts will be to fans of the genre, the movie pulls them all together into a surprisingly enjoyable, if at times emotionally-overwrought shoot-em-up that speaks to a lot of pandemic-era anxieties.
MoviesNo Film School

Watch a Livestream Sneak Peak of 'Army of the Dead'

Battle some zombies a little early... Army of the Dead releases in limited theaters on May 12 and expands on Netflix on May 21, but if you can't get to a theater and are eager to check out the movie, we have another option for you. This Thursday, May 13,...
TV & Videoscinelinx.com

Catch the First 15 Minutes of Army of the Dead

If you’re excited for Zack Snyder and Netflix’s Army of the Dead, a livestream being held Thursday will let you watch the film’s first 15 minutes!. Ahead of its theatrical premiere this Friday (and subsequent launch on Netflix next week), fans will have the chance to participate in a livestream event with the director and some cast members. Even better, you’ll be able to “unlock” a chance to enjoy the first 15 minutes of the movie:
Moviesfullcirclecinema.com

‘Army of the Dead’ Review: “A Zombified Universe”

In 2004, Zack Snyder made his introduction to the world with a remake of Dawn of the Dead. That movie was an intense horror thriller that would jump-start his career. Fast forward seventeen years, and he has returned to the world of horror with his newest film: Army of the Dead.
MoviesComicBook

Army Of The Dead Cast Recall "Welcome To The Apocalypse" Moment

It was Zack Snyder's goal to create a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas for his Army of the Dead movie and that's exactly what the filmmakers did. Snyder not only delivers the terror of a zombie world to the audience which will soon be watching his latest film but also created a full-blown zombie world for the cast of the film. Each cast member has a different moment from the set of Army of the Dead when they realized how fully immersed into this post-apocalyptic zombie setting they truly were. Omari Hardwick, Matthis Schweighöfer, and Nora Arnezeder recalled their "Welcome to the apocalypse," realizations while talking to ComicBook.com.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves gets a Netflix synopsis

Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves has a synopsis on Netflix, revealing a bit more about the movie's plot. "In this prequel to Army of the Dead, a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe," the synopsis reads. Dieter is played by Matthias Schweighöfer, who is also directing the movie. The cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Stuart Martin, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan, Noémie Nakai, and Jonathen Cohen.
MoviesMiami Herald

Zack Snyder blends social commentary into ‘Army of The Dead’

The elevator pitch for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” would read something like this: “28 Days Later…” meets “Oceans 11.” But watching the film reveals more than a Las Vegas zombie heist thriller as layers of subtext emerge reflecting current social issues. Building a wall to contain people, detainment...
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Shows Off Incredible Army of the Dead Cake

This month will see the highly-anticipated release of Army of the Dead, the new zombie film from Zack Snyder. The movie has been met with fairly decent reviews from critics and currently stands at a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a gory and glorious triumph." The first 15 minutes of the movie were released online this week, and fans are eager to check out the full film. In the meantime, Snyder has been sharing some fun content on social media. In fact, he took to Twitter today to show off a pretty epic Army of the Dead-themed cake.
MoviesNY Daily News

Zack Snyder aimed to take zombies to ‘another level’ with ‘Army of the Dead’

With his latest zombie movie, Zack Snyder wanted to breathe new life into the undead. The monsters featured in “Army of the Dead,” which Snyder wrote and directed, are faster, stronger and smarter than the standard zombies audiences have grown accustomed to seeing in films — which poses big problems for the humans who try to avoid them.
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead Director Zack Snyder Gave Dave Bautista Confidence to Make His Own Movie

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista is best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he has a lot of exciting projects to look forward to. Not only is Army of the Dead hitting Netflix this month, but Dune is finally being released in October. It was recently revealed that Bautista gave up a role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in order to work with Snyder on Army of the Dead, which was an experience that clearly had a huge impact on him. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, he talked about learning from Snyder and feeling confident that he could now direct his own film.