On Tuesday, May 18, the Dawson County Health Department will hold a vaccination event for Dawson County teens and their parents. The event will be at Veterans Memorial Park in Dawsonville, and will be open to Dawson County residents who are 12 or older, and their parents. Vaccinations will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Another clinic for the second vaccine dose will be held at the same time on Tuesday, June 8.