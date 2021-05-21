newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Seth Meyers catches Deb Haaland staffer crawling during on-cam interview

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s Cabinet is crawling with characters. A staffer for Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was caught on camera awkwardly crawling on the ground behind her during an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” — and quickly became the butt of a joke. Haaland, 60, was speaking about...

todaynewspost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Seth Meyers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interview Stars#Late Night#The Interior Deb Haaland#Native American#Cabinet#Interior#Giant Comedy Stars#President Biden#Glasses#Secretary#Camera#March#Sort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
FanSided

Seth Meyers: A Closer Look at Rudy Giuliani’s latest conspiracy theory

Rudy Giuliani has an explanation why the FBI raided his apartment and it has nothing to do with his alleged lobbying efforts in Ukraine. Instead, the former New York City mayor and lawyer to President Donald Trump says its a conspiracy orchestrated by President Joe Biden. Late Night with Seth Meyers decided to take “A Closer Look.”
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Seth Meyers: Republicans Are Punishing Rep. Liz Cheney For 'Living In Reality'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is being punished by the GOP for living in reality, Seth Meyers said Wednesday night. GOP leaders have been preparing to oust Cheney, the third-highest ranking Republican in the House, from her leadership role after she repeatedly refused to perpetuate former President Donald Trump’s falsehood that he won the 2020 election. She was also one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach him for inciting a violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Seth Meyers Goes All In With Savage 10-Minute Roast Of Rudy Giuliani

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers didn’t hold back on Monday, dedicating an entire 10-minute segment to roasting former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani has been on the defense ever since an FBI raid on his home and office last week brought renewed attention and intensity to the Justice Department investigation into his business dealings with Ukraine. He has appeared on several media programs to defend his actions and has sought to blame President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and others for his troubles, despite the fact that the investigation began during Trump’s tenure.
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

George Saunders Talks New Book With Seth Meyers

George Saunders discussed his latest book, A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, with late night talk show host Seth Meyers on Tuesday. Saunders’ book, based on a class he teaches at Syracuse University, takes a deep dive into seven short stories by Russian masters. In a starred review, a critic for Kirkus wrote, “A master of contemporary fiction joyously assesses some of the best of the 19th century.”
TV ShowsNBC Video

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Night writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel read some jokes that would sound wrong coming from Seth in a new Jokes Seth Can't Tell, then Seth catches up with Nick Jonas, Sam Jay and Sec. Deb Haaland. Appearing:Seth Meyers. Tags: late, night, with, Seth, meyers, Nick Jonas, Sam Jay,...
PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Seth Meyers Highlights The Only Thing Republicans Really Care About

Seth Meyers didn’t mince words Thursday in his assessment of Republican Party values in 2021. “The GOP has attempted to rebrand itself as a populist pro-workers party, but it’s all a giant fraud,” the “Late Night” host said. “All they really care about is dismantling democracy and purging anyone who disagrees with the unhinged lie that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election. They don’t care what it means for you, so long as Trump can say, ‘I feel great.’”
Musicmetalinjection

Watch GOJIRA's Mario Duplantier Drum On Late Night With Seth Meyers

Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier has begun his residency with 8G Band on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and is unsurprisingly killing it. You can check out a clip of Duplantier drumming below, which he said has been going great! Of course, Duplantier is drumming remotely with the band from France due to the pandemic.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Stephen Colbert: ‘The only GOP purity test is loyalty to Mayor McTreason’

After a week away, Stephen Colbert returned to The Late Show to discuss “the GOP’s purge of anyone who dares question the former president,” such as Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House and staunch conservative now facing calls for resignation after she refused to back Donald Trump’s election fraud lies.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Richard Kind gives Seth Meyers the key to a perfect Richard Kind impression

Back in Mystery Science Theater 3000's Sci-Fi Channel days, then-host Mike Nelson and the ’bots once greeted the appearance onscreen of beloved character actor Richard Kind with an exhausted, “Here we go ...” And, sure, Kind was hamming it up as a bumbling wizard named Wamthool at the time, but the Satellite Of Love was being forced to sit through the turgid 1993 fantasy debacle Quest Of The Delta Knights, and at least Kind, as is his trouper’s way, was trying his damnedest to liven up the joint. That’s the sort of role you find when you dig into the IMDb page of a long-suffering, always in demand character guy like Kind. A Coen Brothers movie or a heart-destroyer of a voice acting gig here, an MST3k staple or the first feature directing credit of former Blink-182 frontman there.
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Stacey Abrams Talks New Book With Seth Meyers

Politician and author Stacey Abrams discussed her latest novel, While Justice Sleeps, with Seth Meyers during an appearance on the comedian’s talk show Tuesday. Meyers kicked off the interview by noting that Abrams’ previous eight novels had been published under a pen name. “Was it different writing a book knowing...
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Stephen Colbert on Biden’s speech: ‘Hasn’t felt that normal in five years’

The Late Show aired live after Joe Biden’s first address to a (Covid-limited) joint session of Congress, to mark his first 100 days in office. “Because of the pandemic, tonight was a bit odd,” Stephen Colbert said. “First, Biden didn’t mention low-flow toilets once. Second, everything else.” The president delivered his speech to a masked audience of 200 instead of the usual 1,600 lawmakers. “Still, 200 people is more than watched the Oscars,” Colbert joked.
TV & VideosVulture

A Classic Daily Show Field Piece Won Late Night This Week

Some of the most interesting stuff on late night this week wasn’t particularly funny. In case you haven’t noticed, we live in shitty times, and goofin’ on the misery can only take us so far. When the CDC relaxed guidelines for vaccinated people this week, my timeline was choked with “The CDC has announced that the fully vaccinated are now allowed to ____” jokes (eat ass, be cast in Knives Out, etc.) to the point that I never saw what the CDC said we’re actually allowed to do. Surely there’s a middle space between irony poisoning and post-9/11 new sincerity, and that seems to be where late night is vibing currently.
TV & VideosVulture

Seth Meyers Renarrates the Best Scene From Planet Earth II

Wednesday’s “Closer Look” on Late Night With Seth Meyers examined the GOP attempt to rewrite the Capitol Riots as a peaceful, normal Wednesday. Meyers main argument against that reading of events was that normal Wednesdays don’t have field correspondents from the BBC recapping them. In fairness, Meyers also pointed out that things always seem more dramatic when narrated with a British voice, a point he illustrated by redoing the narration to the best scene in Planet Earth II. The baby-iguana-vs.-snakes chase scene is an icon, it is a legend. It is the moment. Meyers narrates the clip from the POV of the baby iguana trying its darndest not to get eaten by so, so many snakes. “Ima just go to the rocks. The rocks will a safe place for me,” Meyers-as-Iguana says, only to realize, “Oh no, they live there.” It is less dramatic than the OG Attenborough. There’s also clearly a British comedy stan on staff at Late Night, because the segment calls out panel shows Mock the Week and Taskmaster. Have you seen Taskmaster? It’s so good, you guys.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Michael Che Says He’s ‘Excited’ for Elon Musk to Host SNL

Late Monday night, Seth Meyers welcomed Michael Che onto his Late Night couch for a rare in-person interview. Che, who shares head writing duties on Saturday Night Live with his “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost, was complimented by former SNL head writer Meyers on the pandemic-stricken 46th season of the sketch-comedy series, calling it “a weird season” and “an incredible accomplishment,” given the circumstances.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fox News Names Fox And Friends Replacement After Jedediah Bila Exits Network

One of Fox News' most popular shows was at the center of a surprising announcement recently, when it was revealed that Fox & Friends Weekend anchor Jedediah Bila would be the latest to leave the network, as she made an exit from not only the news series, but from the cable network as a whole. Fox News utilized Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno in the weekend spot following Bila's departure, but the network has already revealed its choice for a permanent replacement in familiar Fox News commentator and The Real World: San Francisco vet Rachel Campos-Duffy.