We finally arrive at the Christian trait that many would believe we should begin with. If there is anything that a Christian should display, it is love. That’s very true. The Apostle Paul said, “And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these [is] love.” [1 Corinthians 13:13 NKJV] The Apostle John said, “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.” [1 John 4:7 NKJV] Obviously love is very important in the life of a Christian.