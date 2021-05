In an upcoming book, former President Obama is quoted cursing about reporters when discussing how some of them saw him as “aloof.”. “Motherf---ers, I'm aloof with you because I don't want to talk to you,” Obama said to an unnamed presidential candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary, Business Insider reported Thursday, citing “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump,” by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere of The Atlantic.