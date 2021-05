Police are looking for the driver of a stolen SUV that was involved in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning in southwest Salina. Officers were sent to the 2700 block of Centennial Road at 5:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a single-vehicle accident, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning. A 1997 Oldsmobile Bravada was northbound on Centennial, left the roadway, and struck a power pole, snapping the pole in half. The airbags deployed and the windows shattered on impact.