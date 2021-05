(The Center Square) – More than 100 colleges across the U.S. have said they will require students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend in-person classes. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), led by its president, Paul M. Kempen, is calling on these institutions to reverse their policies. The non-partisan association’s open letter states, “Although, at first glance, the policy may seem prudent, it coerces students into bearing unneeded and unknown risk and is at heart contrary to the bedrock medical principle of informed consent.”