Paul Eric Rasmussen

Aspen artist Axel Livingston sold all but one painting in his first solo exhibition in Aspen and we, as a community, could not be more proud. But what exactly is it that we are proud of? Yes, the kid’s got talent and we are incredibly proud of his work in all of its layers and depth that include incredibly important messages about our upside-down world, and teen mental health, but we are also proud that he believes in his own work enough to manifest his dreams. As someone who holds the art of Ralph Steadman in high regard, he became fixated on showing in the Gonzo Gallery (now Fat City Gallery) and over a Covid-ridden winter began visiting Curator and Director, DJ Watkins, planting the seed. And then a perfect storm brewed. Sam Harvey opened up Studio 517, an art collective with approximately 16 studios located below the Harvey Preston Gallery. Axel procured a studio space and became the youngest artist at the collective, working his little bottom off for six months during his deferred year to art college in Detroit to create pieces for a show that he had no guarantee was actually happening.