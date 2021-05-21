Paul Eric Rasmussen
Paul Eric Rasmussen passed away after a 14-month battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. He was born in the Bronx, New York on January 3, 1955 to Eric and Margaret Rasmussen. One of 5 children, he had two older sisters and two younger sisters. The family grew up in Yonkers, New York. Paul decided to move out to Aspen in 1978 and opened the Downtown Sports Center. He then continued his entrepreneurial pursuits, starting his own construction company, Rasmussen Construction, Inc. where he grew to become a premier homebuilder in Aspen. His homes have been photographed and shared in countless Colorado home magazines in the 40+ years he was in business. Paul’s strong and lasting relationships with the homeowners he worked for is a testament to the builder and man he was.www.aspendailynews.com