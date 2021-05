I love going out into the woods foraging. I find it’s a bit like fishing because you may not get anything, but the time spent is never bad. This year, I discovered a couple of new-to-me, large, undisturbed patches of wild onions in my foraging expeditions into our Berkshire woods. For those who aren’t familiar with ramps, they’re also known as ramsons or wild leeks and are a member of the Allium genus which includes onion, garlic, shallot, and the like. The botanical name for ramps I’ve found in this area is Allium tricoccum which have wide leaves and red stems. They’re found in patches or colonies of various sizes in deciduous forests, usually near water or in damp areas. In one area, I found several colonies stretching along a stream for about 100 yards.