Petrobras resumes BR Distribuidora sale as stock hits target -sources

A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

Brazil's oil producer Petrobras (PETR4.SA) plans to dump its remaining stake at gas station chain BR Distribuidora (BRDT3.SA) this year, in a deal that could raise more than 8 billion reais ($1.5 billion), three sources with knowledge of the information told Reuters.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Rio de Janeiro firm is known, plans to sell its 37.5% stake after BR Distribuidora stock hit 25 reais in Sao Paulo, with a rising trend, the people said. read more

Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Joaquim Silva e Luna, who took over in April, and BR's CEO Wilson Ferreira Jr., have already discussed the sale possibility and are expected to set a meeting on the coming week, the sources said.

Petrobras did not immediately comment. BR referred to Petrobras for comments.

($1 = 5.3174 reais)

