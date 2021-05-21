newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Petrobras resumes BR Distribuidora sale as stock hits target -sources

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DV1Tz_0a75h3y600
A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

Brazil's oil producer Petrobras (PETR4.SA) plans to dump its remaining stake at gas station chain BR Distribuidora (BRDT3.SA) this year, in a deal that could raise more than 8 billion reais ($1.5 billion), three sources with knowledge of the information told Reuters.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Rio de Janeiro firm is known, plans to sell its 37.5% stake after BR Distribuidora stock hit 25 reais in Sao Paulo, with a rising trend, the people said. read more

Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Joaquim Silva e Luna, who took over in April, and BR's CEO Wilson Ferreira Jr., have already discussed the sale possibility and are expected to set a meeting on the coming week, the sources said.

Petrobras did not immediately comment. BR referred to Petrobras for comments.

($1 = 5.3174 reais)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrobras#Rio De Janeiro#Sao Paulo#Oil And Gas#Petroleo Brasileiro Sa#Br Distribuidora Stock#Sale#Ceo#April#Hits#Producer#Trend#Chief Executive Officer#Petr4 Sa#Resumes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Petrobras to invest $300 MM in improving its refineries

Brazil’s Petrobras said in a securities filing that it will invest $300 million through 2025 to improve the efficiency of its refineries, an initiative the company is calling RefTOP. Petrobras said the investment was accounted for in its 2021-2025 strategic plan, which has already been presented to shareholders. Reporting by...
Agriculturethepigsite.com

Marfrig becomes BRF’s top shareholder after buying $800 million stake

Reuters reports that Marfrig plans to diversify its holdings instead of influencing management decisions. Marfrig bought a 24% stake in BRF, the world’s largest poultry exporter and major pork processor. Sources close to the deal say that the shares are worth an estimated $800 million. The transaction comes almost two years after previous failed merger talks between the two companies.
MarketsZacks.com

Petrobras (PBR) Stock Up on Debt Cut Since Q1 Earnings Miss

PBR - Free Report) has gained around 17% since its first-quarter earnings announcement on Apr 27. While the company missed top and bottom-line estimates, investors were encouraged by its steep debt reduction and turnaround from the year-ago loss. What Did Petrobras’ Earnings Unveil?. Petrobras announced first-quarter earnings per ADS of...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

BofA Upgrades Kosmos Energy Stock After Comparison With Tullow Oil

The sale and leaseback of the FPSO unit in the second quarter of 2021 is likely to boost confidence in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS), with underlying free cash flows no longer being consumed by LNG capital expenditure commitments, according to BofA Securities. The Kosmos Energy Analyst: Matthew Smith upgraded the...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Petrobras Reverses Losses, Signals Continuity

The new executive board of Brazil’s Petrobras signaled May 13 that it would largely follow plans set out by the previous administration, statements likely to ease investor concerns about the firm’s tumultuous start to 2021. CFO Rodrigo Araujo said Petrobras intended to follow the company’s 2021 to 2025 strategic plan,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Banco Inter pops on StoneCo stake, Nasdaq plan

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco Inter SA’s publicly traded units soared in early trading on Monday after payments company StoneCo Ltd said it would buy a stake of up to 4.99% in the Brazilian online bank, which separately announced plans for a Nasdaq listing. Banco Inter units were up 16%...
Stockspulse2.com

NIO Stock: $57.60 Target By Citi

The shares of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) have received a price target of $57.60 by Citi. These are the details. The shares of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) have received a price target of $57.60 by Citi. And Citi analyst Jeff Chung is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the company shares following a call with company management.
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Firm bids $1.25 B for Shell's idled Louisiana refinery

American Clean Energy Refining LLC (ACER) is bidding to buy an idled refinery of Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L in Convent, Louisiana, the chief executive of the Baton Rouge-based company said. ACER has offered $1.25 billion for the idled 211,146 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent refinery, which was shut in December 2020,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Cabot Oil and Cimarex Energy to Merge in $17 Billion Deal

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) - Get Report and Cimarex Energy (XEC) - Get Report on Monday agreed to merge in an all-stock deal valued at more than $17 billion. Under terms of the deal, Cimarex shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot for each share of Cimarex common stock they own. Once finalized, Cabot shareholders will own approximately 49.5% and Cimarex shareholders will own approximately 50.5%.
Energy IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

Shale Oil Stocks To Keep Getting Bigger After $17 Billion Deal

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and Cimarex Energy (XEC) announced an all-stock merger on Monday as shale oil stocks continue to get bigger. Cimarex shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each share of Cimarex common stock owned. The pricing reflects an enterprise value for the combined companies of approximately $17 billion.
Industrysmarteranalyst.com

Oasis Petroleum to Sell Permian Basin Assets for $481M

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) has reached an agreement for the sale of its entire Permian basin portfolio. The company has sold its entire position for a total potential consideration of $481 million. $406 million will be paid upon the closing of the deal, with three additional $25 million payments dependent on West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices averaging $60 a barrel in each calendar year from 2023 to 2025.
RetailNASDAQ

Stimulus checks, reopening economy help Target sales hit the mark

Target Corp beat estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday as a strong vaccination drive across the country encouraged shoppers to return to the stores and spend their stimulus checks on home goods, clothes and other items. May 19 (Reuters) - Target Corp TGT.N beat estimates for quarterly same-store sales...
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

Swiss watch trader Chronext plans stock market listing, sources say

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Chronext is preparing an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the online marketplace for new and pre-owned luxury watches at up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), people close to the matter said. Luxury watch brands, which had long considered the market for second-hand watches...