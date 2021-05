UFC Fight Night 188 David Dvorak vs Raulin Paiva 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The UFC Fight Night is all set with a list of epic battles to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC main event is the scheduled Bantamweight Championship that will take place between Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt. Bettors have been able to place their bets on their favorite fighters with the help of the odds and moneyline available on the top betting websites. Due to the pandemic, fans are not allowed to watch the fights inside the venue. One of the most awaited battles will take place between David Dvorak and Raulin Paiva for the Flyweight Title.