In a way, Callie Twisselman says she was born to make music, “I always knew singing and being a country music artist was what I wanted to do. My mother was a local country singer and I was about 10 years old when I decided that was the path that I wanted to take. I really believe growing up on a seven generation grain and cattle ranch helped shape who I am as an artist today and Instilled in me the hard work, determination and patience it would take to be able to chase such a big dream. It makes me so happy that I get to share my music with the world and all I hope for is that people enjoy it and relate to the stories I tell.”