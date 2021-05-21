newsbreak-logo
Motion Denied: Central Texas man connected to U.S. Capitol riots can’t take off ankle monitor

By Dean Wetherbee
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal district judge has refused the request from a Central Texas man connected to the U.S. Capitol riots to have his ankle monitor removed. Chris Grider was released from federal custody back in February, but U.S. District Judge Ketanj Brown Jackson said he had to stay in his Bruceville-Eddy home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night, cannot have a firearm, must wear a location monitoring device, and cannot drink any alcohol among other restrictions.

