Motion Denied: Central Texas man connected to U.S. Capitol riots can’t take off ankle monitor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested in Phoenix on Tuesday in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. According to the federal complaint, FBI officials say that Micajah Joel Jackson was among the crowds of former President Donald Trump supporters and participated in storming the U.S. Capitol building during a joint session of Congress. Members of the House and Senate were in the process of certifying the vote count of the Electoral College for the 2020 Presidential Election.