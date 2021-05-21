Here's a Harrowing Story of a Family Trying to Pay More Than $400,000 In Coronavirus Medical Bills

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is so close yet so far, with more than 50% of Americans having received at least one vaccine—but some of the rest hesitant to get one at all. That may mean we're stuck with this virus forever…unless minds can be changed. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on MSNBC to discuss how we can come together and defeat coronavirus. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 98 Symptoms To Watch For Even After Vaccination.