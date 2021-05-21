newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taos, NM

Restaurant Review: Toribio’s Mexican Kitchen

Posted by 
Rene Cizio
Rene Cizio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDXpX_0a75fio600
Burrito SupremeRene Cizio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kzEg_0a75fio600
Rene Cizio

Toribio's Mexican Kitchen is a classic South Mexican food joint. It hits the spot when your hungry and in a hurry.

This little roadside diner serves up fast, cheap and good Mexican-style food. It's right at the border of Taos and El Prado, New Mexico. If you blink, you’re going to miss it. It’s not big, and it’s not flashy, but when you want good Mexican food, it has all you need.

I grew up in southwest Detroit, where there is a large Mexican-American population. Everyone knew if you want the best Mexican food, the place to get it was at the local corner food truck. That’s what Toribio’s reminded me of the first time I saw it.

It’s not much bigger than a double-wide trailer. There's some outdoor seating and an unpaved parking lot off the side of the highway. The bright sign draws your attention, as does the number of cars always parked out front.

Inside, you must place your order at a window, the menu is on the wall overhead. You can see people cooking in the back and big pots of rice and beans at the ready. There’s also a sign for the daily special. You’ll like that they average less than $10 for a massive amount of food.

There is some interior dining, but it’s a seat yourself. It's more like a diner than a restaurant, but that’s OK, the food is what you’ve stopped here for. This might not be the place you’d take someone on a first date unless they were the right one.

I had the chicken burrito supreme and after placing my order, it was ready within five minutes. The burrito cost $8 and was so big I made two meals out of it. The beans were good and the rice was spectacular. That’s something coming from someone who usually doesn’t even eat Mexican rice. I always find it too plain and dry.

If I had to guess, I’d say this is a family-run place. With three people working, they were efficient and friendly and glad for the business.

The menu was large. Items include pastor tacos, tortas, barbacoa, tamales, chiles rellenos, enchiladas, carnitas, of course, huge burritos!

They offer homemade cookies and flan for dessert, but, for once, I was able to forgo it. Both looked delicious, though.

Toribio's boast high-quality food and friendly service at an affordable price. All of that is true.

The staff was prompt, friendly and accommodating, despite a line of people ready to order.

They are open from 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days a week for dine-in and carry out.

Find it at 1637 Paseo del Pueblo Norte El Prado, NM 87529.

Rene Cizio

Rene Cizio

Chicago, IL
835
Followers
108
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Adventure, travel, self-improvement, mindfulness, and discovery. Follow on TW & IG @renecizio

 https://middlejourney.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Taos, NM
City
El Prado, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Food Truck#Cooking#Food Drink#Open Kitchen#Dessert#Classic Cars#South Mexican#Restaurant#Mexican Rice#Pastor Tacos#Tamales#Enchiladas#Chiles Rellenos#Carnitas#Barbacoa#Tortas#Hits#Southwest Detroit#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Taos, NMTaos News

Enchanted Circle markets open

Grab your mask and reusable shopping bags and head to the Historic Taos Plaza this Saturday (May 15) for the Taos Farmers Market opening day celebration. Many of us have been chomping at the bit for this diverse, open-air excursion that will happen every Saturday morning into November. "Many of...
Taos, NMTaos News

Lilac Festival virtually

Every year Taoseños and others await with anticipation the blooming of the lilacs, with their spicy aroma wafting through the air in a splash of pink, mauve, violet, pale blue and white. In floriography [the language of flowers], the lilac blossoms symbolize renewal and confidence, and the passage from winter to spring. Traditional associations with the lilac color suggest boldness, femininity and a time for the birds, bees and new buds.
Taos County, NMTaos News

Celebrating 60 years of serving Taos County

On June 9, 1961, Bob and Martha Vargas opened the Vargas Paint Pot near the Taos Plaza and on that fateful day the Vargas + Taos destiny was born. Today the store looks a bit different than it did when the ambitious young couple started out with a small inventory purchased with $700 they borrowed. Over the years the store evolved and adapted with the times and by the early ’90s, the Vargas Tile Company was firmly established as the go-to tile experts in Taos County.
Taos, NMTaos News

Roe Ziccarello shines her light on Taos

Musician, actor and educator Rosalie Ziccarello -- known to her students as "Ms. Roe" and to everyone else simply as Roe -- looks remarkably young to have lived as much life as she has. She and her husband, popular drummer Thomas, moved here from Atlanta, Georgia, 17 years ago. They celebrated 38 years of marriage this April.
Taos, NMTaos News

Artist residencies: Be there now

Take a deep breath. Slowly inhale … one, two, three. Slowly exhale. Settle into your body. Now, I want you to imagine a time and space where you are free to be creative. If you had all the time and money you needed, where would you want to be to conceive that new series, start that new book, finish that painting?
Taos, NMPosted by
Rene Cizio

Taos, New Mexico to Reopen Farmer’s Market May 15

Residents and visitors alike will be happy to learn that the Taos Farmer’s Market will reopen on May 15 in the Taos Plaza. I’m only in Taos for a short time and have never attended the market, but it’s said to be the best way to visit the historic Taos Plaza, support local New Mexico farmers, and spend a Saturday in town.
Taos, NMTaos News

We grow what lives here

Now that spring feels more like spring and we’re all emerging into the sunlight, craving that quality time in our yards, gardens, patios and courtyards, look no further than Petree Nursery and Greenhouses in Taos for your live goods and supplies. “It’s really pretty amazing,” said Sylvia Petree, co-owner of...
Taos, NMTaos News

From panic to passion

When COVID-19 hit, guests stopped coming to my vacation rental property in Taos and I panicked. The virus shut down my business and I knew I wouldn't be able to continue paying the mortgage and utilities on the property without rental income. After about a month of signing up for mortgage forbearance and looking into other ways to keep expenses down, I remembered to put my "Something good will come of this" sticky notes on my kitchen counters. I also prayed like hell.
Taos, NMTaos News

Motherlode: Susanna Starr opens her gallery

It's Mother's Day this weekend, and Susanna Starr is celebrating big time!. After being closed for more than a year, Starr Interiors, her eponymous gallery that showcases handmade Zapotec rugs, Mexican and Southwest weavings and decor, reopens in time for the summer of '21. Mother of three and a New...
Taos, NMTaos News

Johanna DeBiase takes her workshop outdoors

When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the world shut down last spring, local writer, Johanna DiBiase, had just moved into an off-grid house on the mesa. With social interactions put on hold, the invitation was to go inward. DiBiase did so by going outside. "Out here there are incredible...
Taos, NMTaos News

Taos Jazz Bebop Society bops into the future

Last Friday, April 30, was International Jazz Day. It was celebrated around the world with events ranging from small at-home gatherings to a live-webcast concert featuring Herbie Hancock and a stellar array of intercontinental guests. Here in Taos, the Taos Jazz Bebop Society marked the day with an innovative live...
Taos, NMtaosgov.com

Grab & Go Thursdays! May 27th

Taos Public Library and The Girl Scouts of New Mexico are partnering to bring you a fun spring craft! Visit the library on the last Thursday of the month (5/27/2021) to find the activity’s supplies. Grab & Go bags are located at the front of the building starting at 8:30AM and stay outside while supplies last. This is a program for children of all ages, so take one bag per child. As a reminder: please mask up and social distance when you are on the library’s premises.
Taos, NMTaos News

Jonathan Warm Day: At home in the time of COVID

Jonathan Warm Day Coming has been incredibly busy during the pandemic, not only with the book he co-authored with Lois Rudnick, about his mother, the late Tewa artist, Eva Mirabal, but with other books that he has been illustrating. "It's ironic," he says, "but I've been working these past couple...
Taos, NMTaos News

At home with Kim and one Caballero: Kim Treiber and Chipper Thompson

Between the two of them, this couple paints (both canvas and houses), farms vegetables, makes pottery, takes gorgeous photos, designs coloring books and comic books, and writes novels. They are also better known as two of our most loved musicians, with a record of longevity going back in Taos through Bone Orchard, Kim and the Caballeros, Burning Joan and more.
Taos, NMTaos News

Heritage prayer for Taos, Río Grande regions

Our ancient and venerable lands and peoples of the Río Grande valleys and mountains, including Taos, like nearly all other countries in the world, are in the merciless grip of the COVID-19 virus pandemic and other immense inimical forces that threaten traditions and heritage, and even the normally unassailable spirit of our special cultural populations.