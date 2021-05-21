Restaurant Review: Toribio’s Mexican Kitchen

Burrito Supreme Rene Cizio

Toribio's Mexican Kitchen is a classic South Mexican food joint. It hits the spot when your hungry and in a hurry.

This little roadside diner serves up fast, cheap and good Mexican-style food. It's right at the border of Taos and El Prado, New Mexico. If you blink, you’re going to miss it. It’s not big, and it’s not flashy, but when you want good Mexican food, it has all you need.

I grew up in southwest Detroit, where there is a large Mexican-American population. Everyone knew if you want the best Mexican food, the place to get it was at the local corner food truck. That’s what Toribio’s reminded me of the first time I saw it.

It’s not much bigger than a double-wide trailer. There's some outdoor seating and an unpaved parking lot off the side of the highway. The bright sign draws your attention, as does the number of cars always parked out front.

Inside, you must place your order at a window, the menu is on the wall overhead. You can see people cooking in the back and big pots of rice and beans at the ready. There’s also a sign for the daily special. You’ll like that they average less than $10 for a massive amount of food.

There is some interior dining, but it’s a seat yourself. It's more like a diner than a restaurant, but that’s OK, the food is what you’ve stopped here for. This might not be the place you’d take someone on a first date unless they were the right one.

I had the chicken burrito supreme and after placing my order, it was ready within five minutes. The burrito cost $8 and was so big I made two meals out of it. The beans were good and the rice was spectacular. That’s something coming from someone who usually doesn’t even eat Mexican rice. I always find it too plain and dry.

If I had to guess, I’d say this is a family-run place. With three people working, they were efficient and friendly and glad for the business.

The menu was large. Items include pastor tacos, tortas, barbacoa, tamales, chiles rellenos, enchiladas, carnitas, of course, huge burritos!

They offer homemade cookies and flan for dessert, but, for once, I was able to forgo it. Both looked delicious, though.

Toribio's boast high-quality food and friendly service at an affordable price. All of that is true.

The staff was prompt, friendly and accommodating, despite a line of people ready to order.

They are open from 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days a week for dine-in and carry out.

Find it at 1637 Paseo del Pueblo Norte El Prado, NM 87529.