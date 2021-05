Whether you’re trying to find one of them, worrying that your pet ate them, or actually wearing them, you probably aren’t thinking about cleaning your AirPods. For some of us, it’s only when we take them out and find a particularly gory glob of earwax stuck to them that it even occurs to us that, much like our sheets or shower curtains, our beloved wireless earbuds should probably have their own cleaning schedule. In addition to avoiding the jarring visual described above, it’s also in the interest of our health to do so.