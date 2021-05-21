newsbreak-logo
Marlborough, MA

Apex Entertainment Center offers exciting activities for the whole family

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARLBOROUGH – The Apex Entertainment Center is a 100,000 square foot space of pure fun. Indoor attractions include an arcade, go-kart racing, Apex Kids, a ropes course, sports simulators, laser tag, Apex mini-golf, bowling, bumper cars and more. In addition, indoor birthday parties and private and corporate events can also be held.

