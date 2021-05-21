Apex Entertainment Center offers exciting activities for the whole family

A Spring Fashion Show with styles from TJ Maxx in Hudson highlighted a meeting of the Women’s Business Council May 13 at the Embassy Suites, 123 Boston Post Road West (Rte. 20 West). A buffet luncheon was held at noon with the program following the luncheon. Registration was handled by the Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce … A Free Health Fair, open to the community, was held May 12, sponsored by the Friends of Marlborough Seniors. There was lots of information from local health services, free services provided that day and a chance to win a huge raffle basket. Also, each attendee received a gift bag full of healthy goodies … The Marlborough High School’s Annual Spring Pops Concert was held May 12 at the Whitcomb School Auditorium, 25 Union St. The music was presented by the talented students in the concert band, string ensemble, wind ensemble, jazz ensemble, mixed chorus and 8th grade chorus … It was spring cleaning time and the City of Marlborough’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day was what many residents needed. It was held at the Easterly Water Pollution Control Facility … Bay Path Elder Services was sponsoring, “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” a six week class designed to provide the family caregiver with the skills needed to take care of him or her self. The classes were held at Pleasantries Adult Day Services with Tammy Pozerycki.