IMS blood drive to be held May 28 at Speedway Indoor Karting

SPEEDWAY — Race fans will have an opportunity to donate blood next week.

The American Red Cross will hold the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Blood Drive at Speedway Indoor Karting from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 28 at 1067 N. Main St. in Speedway, according to a news release

The Red Cross has hosted multiple blood drives at IMS since IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe received more than 20 units of blood after he was involved in a crash during practice prior to the 2015 Indy 500.

COVID-19 restrictions prevented the blood drive from being held at IMS.

Speedway Indoor Karting is owned and operated by former IndyCar driver Sarah Fisher.

Donors will receive a free Red Cross t-shirt, along with various IndyCar items.

People can register by downloading the American Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by enabling the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.