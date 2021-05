The hip-hop world has been hellbent on maintaining DMX’s legacy since his horrific, untimely death due to complications following a drug overdose earlier this year. He was an artist who meant so much to so many people, and many people have made it a priority to give his catalog the proper send-off it deserves. Swizz Beatz, a producer and artist, has been at the forefront of these campaigns, and he recently opened up about his frustrations with some of the fake friends he saw around the late rapper.